Xi Jinping touts China as ‘alternative to US-led world order’. Can Beijing overcome the headwinds?
China's Xi Jinping hosts Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Xi Jinping aims to project China as alternative leader to US. China faces challenges at home but aims to gloss over them
China's Xi Jinping is hosting The Third Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Belt and Road initiative is Xi's brainchild in creating a ‘sweeping alternative to the US-led world order’, this time backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.