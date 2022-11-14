Xi prepared for 'candid and in depth exchange of views' with Biden at G202 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 04:13 PM IST
China's President Xi Jinping said he aims to 'elevate' the US-China relationship
China's President Xi Jinping on Monday said he's prepared for a 'candid and in-depth exchange of views' with the President of the United State Joe Biden. Since taking office two years ago, the US President for the first time met his Chinese counterpart in person at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.