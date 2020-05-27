Xi seeks victory over Trump in race for a Covid-19 vaccine

While the results in the Lancet study represent a milestone, they should be interpreted cautiously, Chen said in the report. “The challenges in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine are unprecedented, and the ability to trigger these immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans from Covid-19." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli said in a research note that the study on the CanSino vaccine was “promising, but no cause for celebration." The data showed shortcomings, including the possibility of older patients having a lower response to the vaccine, he said.