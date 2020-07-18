Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >world >Xinjiang reports 16 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases
Western China's Xinjiang region

Xinjiang reports 16 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST ANI

  • Xinjiang's Urumqi capital city has recorded all the 17 new COVID-19 cases
  • They have been largely domestically transmitted, while 11 people are still asymptomatic so far

URUMQI : Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 16 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the regional health commission said Saturday.

The new confirmed cases, all in the regional capital of Urumqi, are from those who were earlier under concentrated medical observation, the commission said.

As of Friday, Xinjiang had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, as well as 269 people still under medical observation.

The region had reported a total of 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 73 cases having been cured and discharged from hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

