Hamas chief killed: Hezbollah heralds ‘new, escalating phase’ in Israel conflict after Yahya Sinwar’s death

Following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, Hezbollah says that the tensions will escalate.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published18 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Yahya Sinwar death: Hezbollah believes that the war against Israel is moving towards a new phase.
Yahya Sinwar death: Hezbollah believes that the war against Israel is moving towards a new phase.(AFP)

Hezbollah said it is entering a “new and escalating phase” in the conflict with Israeli forces on Friday. Meanwhile, Iran stated that “the spirit of resistance will be strengthened” after the killing of its Palestinian ally, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, reported Reuters on Friday.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday, October 16. He was allegedly the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, attack that initiated the Gaza war, according to the report.

“Today, we have settled the score. Today, evil has been dealt a blow, but our task has still not been completed,” the report said, quoting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu from a recorded video statement.

Also Read | Who was Yahya Sinwar? All to know about Hamas chief behind Oct 7 attack

“To the dear hostage families, I say: This is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home,” he added.

Sinwar was reportedly hiding in the tunnels under the Gaza Strip in the last two decades. He was killed in a gun battle in southern Gaza, the report said, citing Israeli officials. The Israeli military later shared a drone video of Sinwar, where he can be seen sitting on an armchair inside a demolished building.

Sinwar was named as leader of Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in July.

Also Read | Hamas chief Sinwar’s ‘last moments’ caught, shows him flicking stick: Video

Possibility of ceasefire

Sinwar's death could escalate the tensions in the region despite hopes from the West for a ceasefire.

The report stated that US President Joe Biden called PM Netanyahu to congratulate them and hoped the conflict would end soon.

The US wants to start talking about the possibility of a ceasefire and release of hostages, the report said, citing US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, claiming Sinwar was the “chief obstacle” to ending the war.

Also Read | Yahya Sinwar dies as he lived

“That obstacle has obviously been removed. Can’t predict what that means whoever replaces (Sinwar) will agree to a ceasefire, but it does remove what has been in recent months the chief obstacle to getting one,” the report quoted Miller.

However, Iran said that the killing of Sinwar would not bring any change to its support. “The spirit of resistance will be strengthened,” the report quoted Iran saying after the death of Sinwar.

Israel also claimed that it killed Muhammad Hassin Ramal, Hezbollah’s commander of the Tayibe area in Lebanon.

However, the families of Israeli hostages said that the killing of Sinwar was not a complete achievement till the time the hostages were still present in Gaza

18 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
