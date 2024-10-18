Yahya Sinwar dies as he lived

Sinwar was the main opponent of a cease-fire in Gaza, and his death may cause Hamas’s next leader to agree to a deal that would release the remaining hostages. That will surely be the hope of Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who want a cease-fire before the U.S. election. “This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza," Ms. Harris said in Wisconsin Thursday. Note how quick she is to leap to try to end the war, not merely endorse a cease-fire.