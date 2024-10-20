Yahya Sinwar will hold sway over Hamas from beyond the grave

Hamas’s less extreme actors were marginalised, including Khaled Meshaal, who put together a new charter for the organisation in 2017 that appeared to give a nod towards a two-state solution, unlike the group’s founding charter from 1988 which commits to the “obliteration" of Israel in its opening paragraph. Among the many forced out was Fathi Hammad, a former interior minister pushed into a powerless position in the group’s Istanbul office. By 2021 the strip had become Mr Sinwar’s fief and he was confident enough to execute veteran Hamas commanders. He began to ignore the group’s powerful Shura council, and kept exiled leaders in Doha at least partially in the dark about his plans. In the end his moment of absolute power was a pyrrhic victory. In July an Israeli attack in Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s notional supreme leader. Mr Sinwar formally assumed leadership of the whole of Hamas, in the process breaching its internal succession rules. Focused on survival and ceasefire negotiations in which he overplayed his hand, he only had a few weeks more to live.