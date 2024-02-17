Yale University confesses its historical role in slavery, issues apology

Yale University on Friday issued an apology for its connection to slavery after several years of research and study that it said it undertook into its formative ties to the slave trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, on behalf of Yale University, we recognize our university's historical role in and associations with slavery, as well as the labor, the experiences, and the contributions of enslaved people to our university's history, and we apologize for the ways that Yale's leaders, over the course of our early history, participated in slavery," the U.S. educational institution said in a statement.

Also read: JNU bans protests inside university campus, violators may face up to ₹ 20,000 fine, rustication In recent years, a growing number of institutions have formally apologized for their historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. A desire to confront racist legacies in the U.S. picked up momentum in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: The Small University Endowment That Is Beating the Ivy Leagues Since October 2020, members of the Yale & Slavery Research Project have conducted research into links to slavery by the New Haven, Connecticut-based university, making their findings public.

Also read: ‘MPhil not recognised degree’: UGC directs universities to stop taking admissions for 2023-24 session "Although there were no known records of Yale University owning enslaved people, many of Yale's Puritan founders owned enslaved people, as did a significant number of Yale's early leaders and other prominent members of the university community, and the Research Project has identified over 200 of these enslaved people," the statement said.

Also read: Columbia University is Ivy League, not an ivory tower: president Minouche Shafik "Acknowledging and apologizing for this history are only part of the path forward," the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.