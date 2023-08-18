Mishaal Hussain Malik's India connection

Mishaal Hussain Malik, a Pakistani national, is married to Yasin Malik who is the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in India. The two met in 2005 when Yasin had gone to Islamabad to gather support for the Kashmiri separatist movement. Malik got impressed by Yasin's speech and heaped compliments on him. The couple fell in love and got married in 2009.