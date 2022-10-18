Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire this social media platform2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 06:04 AM IST
Kanye West was banned from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic content.
Shortly after being banned from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic content, Kanye West makes a bid to purchase the right-wing friendly social network Parler. West, who is now legally known as Ye, would gain control of a social media platform and a fresh, unrestricted venue for his thoughts with the acquisition of Parler.