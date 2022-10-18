One-third of tweets made in the US are political in character, according to the Pew Research Center, but these are primarily sent by a tiny subset of generally older individuals. According to Pew, while Americans over 50 make up 24% of the US adult Twitter population, they also write roughly 80% of all political tweets. If the rapper is serious about increasing the number of users on Parler, he or she should be courting this audience using Ye's Parler.