Year-Ender 2023: From West Asia to South America, global conflicts that shook the world this year
Year-Ender 2023: We entered the year with one full-blown conflict and guess what, at the end of 2023 we look back at least three major conflicts and another one in the process of exploding any minute
The skeptics say that the world is on the brink of a third World War and while North Korea may feel excited with such evaluations, the year 2023 has been momentous when it comes to global conflicts. We entered the year with one full-blown conflict and guess what, at the end of 2023 we look back at least three major conflicts and another one in the process of exploding any minute.