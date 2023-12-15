Israel-Hamas, Russia-Ukraine, Myanmar strife: Wars the world is carrying into 2024
The year 2023 saw conflicts intensify, innocent civilians lose lives and habitats over wars that were state-sanctioned and could have been avoided.
The year 2023 saw wars intensify, innocent civilians lose lives, and habitats over wars that were state-sanctioned and could have been avoided. While Russia's President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's incessant bombing of Palestine's Gaza Strip, he also promised to intensify the offensive in Ukraine that started over a year ago.