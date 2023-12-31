Yearender 2023: Yearender 2023: Children fall out of focus as Israel-Hamas conflict drags on for more than two months
Children in both Gaza and southern Israel are struggling to cope with the ongoing violence, with many experiencing fear and trauma.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters day 86, the discourse or discussion majorly continues to centre around the casualties, spoils and collateral damage. However, the children on both sides--those who fell clueless victims to the terror and the retaliatory devastation that followed or the ones who survived and are watching helplessly as bombs and shells turn Gaza into a city of ruins--are strangely falling out focus or being shoved in the footnotes.