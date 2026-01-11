Yeison Jimenez fans turn to Colombian singer's last Instagram post shared hours before plane crash: ‘Remember the...’

Colombian singer Yeison Jimenez died after a charter flight from Paipa crashed, killing six onboard. According to Billboard Español, report, the 44-year-old singer Jimenez and five other musicians died in the accident. This news has left fans heartbroken and distressed, who jumped to his last Instagram post shared before the tragic event.

Yeison Jimenez had shared a clip of a musical performance in his last Instagram post shared few hours before the tragic plane crash. Its caption states, “Recuerden... si la carreta suena es porque va vacía" which translates to “Remember... if the cart makes noise, it's because it's empty.”

Colombia’s Office of Air Traffic Accidents confirmed that an aircraft bearing registration number N325FA was involved in a fatal crash, Billboard Español reported. As per Jiménez’s press office, the fatal crash claimed the life of Yeison Jimenez, his manager Jefferson Osorio and four others.

Social media reaction Mourning the loss, a fan wrote, “You went to give the best concert of your life, because God chose you for his private events, so don't disappoint him. 😢 😢 All your fans will always remember you.”

Another user stated, “My heart aches today. An artist who marked my life with his music has left us. Thank you for so much, your legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace.”

A third comment read, “I can't believe it! How fragile is life.”

A fourth user stated, “How I wish this was a lie 😭 💔 may someone wake us up from this nightmare.”

All you need to know about Yeison Jimenez Born on 7 May 1981, Yeison Jimenez was a native of Manzanares, Caldas who boasts over 2.7 million YouTube subscribers, YouTubers.me reported. One of the biggest names in Colombian popular music, or “música popular,” he had performed earlier in Boyacá and was traveling on a private plane to Medellín Airport. Famous for blending traditional Mexican ranchera music with Colombian roots, he reached a major milestone in 2024 by selling out Bogotá’s Movistar Arena thrice, which drew more than 40,000 fans.

Yeison Jimenez was heading to Marinilla for a scheduled performance on 10 January evening when the plane reportedly failed to gain altitude and ended up crashing in a field near the end of the runway.

In 2024, Yeison Jimenez became a part of a panel of música popular artists at Billboard Latin Music Week. In 2025, he achieved another milestone, he became the first Colombian regional artist to sell out Bogotá’s El Campín Stadium. He was slated to do a second show at El Campín on 28 March.

Known for songs like Vete and Ni Tengo Ni Necesito, in an interview two weeks ago, Yeison Jimenez had revealed that he had dreamt of an accident thrice. The Columbian singer, who believed that God had sent him signs warning of the potential danger, is survived by his wife and three children.