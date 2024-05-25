Yellen ‘Feeling Good’ About G-7 Alignment on Russian Assets
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen voiced optimism about the progress of Group of Seven talks on a plan to use future profits from frozen Russia assets to help Ukraine, a move the group’s leaders will ultimately decide in June.
