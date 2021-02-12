Yellen is creating a new senior treasury post for climate czar

Yellen is creating a new senior treasury post for climate czar6 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Obama administration veteran Sarah Bloom Raskin is top candidate to lead department’s climate efforts
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to wield the department’s broad powers to tackle potential risks to the financial system posed by climate change while pushing tax incentives to reduce carbon emissions.
Ms. Yellen is looking to a veteran of the Obama administration, Sarah Bloom Raskin, as the leading candidate for a new senior position that would head a new Treasury climate “hub," according to people familiar with the matter. A former deputy Treasury secretary who once worked alongside Ms. Yellen on the Federal Reserve Board, Ms. Raskin has warned in interviews and speeches that U.S. regulators must do more to strengthen the financial system’s resilience to climate risks.
