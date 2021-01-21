Yellen makes case for sweeping stimulus package in face of GOP skepticism

Yellen makes case for sweeping stimulus package in face of GOP skepticism5 min read . 11:00 AM IST
- Nominee for Treasury secretary gets generally cordial reception in Senate confirmation hearing
Janet Yellen made the case for another sweeping economic aid package at her hearing to be the next U.S. Treasury secretary Tuesday, pushing back against Republican skepticism of the need for more deficit spending to bolster the recovery.
Ms. Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chairwoman, said the incoming Biden administration’s top priority is to relieve suffering caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including providing aid for families, businesses and communities hardest hit by the downturn as well as spending to bring the virus under control.
