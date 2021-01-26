Yellen passed the economic stability baton to Powell. Now, he’s handing it back

When Jerome Powell succeeded Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chief three years ago, he hosted a farewell dinner party for her at his home in Chevy Chase, Md.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

Back then, Ms. Yellen was passing the baton to Mr. Powell.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.