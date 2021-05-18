OPEN APP
Yellen plans to attend London G-7 meeting in first overseas trip

In this May 7, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP)Premium
 Updated: 18 May 2021, 11:09 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The meeting comes amid a looming mid-2021 deadline that the broader Group of 20 set for reaching an agreement on a global minimum corporate tax -- something backed by Yellen as an element of the Biden administration’s funding plans for a proposed infrastructure package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning to travel to London for a June 4-5 meeting with her Group of Seven counterparts, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.K., this year’s rotating G-7 host, earlier this month announced that it would hold the meeting in person as the spread of Covid-19 begins to subside. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lead the gathering, which will include central bankers from Italy, Canada, France, Germany and Japan, as well as leaders from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other multilateral institutions.

A Treasury spokeswoman declined a request for comment.

The meeting comes amid a looming mid-2021 deadline that the broader Group of 20 set for reaching an agreement on a global minimum corporate tax -- something backed by Yellen as an element of the Biden administration’s funding plans for a proposed infrastructure package.

The U.K.’s Sunak has so far held three virtual meetings as host of this year’s G-7.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

