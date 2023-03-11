Yellen says bank system remains resilient in wake of SVB failure1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:25 AM IST
- Yellen called a meeting Friday with leaders from the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to discuss developments around SVB
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday reacted to the largest failure by a US lender in more than a decade by declaring the US banking system “remains resilient" and regulators “have effective tools" to address fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
