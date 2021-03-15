Yellen says Biden administration undecided on wealth tax
- Treasury secretary says she expects administration to roll out proposals to reduce budget deficit over time
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the Biden administration hasn’t decided whether to pursue a wealth tax, but will likely issue proposals to address the swelling federal budget deficit.
A group of progressive lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) proposed March 1 a so-called ultra-millionaire tax. The legislation would create a 2% annual tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion and an additional 1% surtax on those above $1 billion.
