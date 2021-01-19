Yellen says Biden to use all tools against China's 'abusive' trade practices

The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will use all available tools to address "China's abusive unfair and illegal practices" that undermine the US economy, Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

Responding to questions from the Senate Finance Committee at her confirmation hearing, Yellen said China has been "undercutting American companies" with a series of policies, including illegal subsidies, dumping of products, theft of intellectual property and barriers to US goods.

"We need to take on China's abusive unfair and illegal practices," she said, adding "we're prepared to use the full array of tools" to address those issues.

The litany of complaints echoes the central focus of outgoing President Donald Trump's all-out offensive against China, including a costly trade war that imposed billions in punitive tariffs.

However, while Yellen agreed that "China is clearly, our most important strategic competitor," unlike Trump, she stressed that it will be important "to work with our allies" to combat the challenge.

Trump, like other administrations before him, also accused Beijing of keeping its currency artificially low as a way to make its products cheaper and gain a trade advantage, and Yellen repeated the opposition to that practice.

She pledged that the value of the US dollar "should be determined by markets" and "if confirmed, I will work to implement the President-elect's promise to oppose any and all attempts by foreign countries to artificially manipulate currency values to gain an unfair advantage in trade."

She also told senators that global digital tax negotiations under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are important for the United States to collect taxes from corporations that have moved their headquarters overseas.

"It would enable us to collect a fair share from corporations, while maintaining the competitiveness of our businesses and diminish the incentives that American companies now have to offshore activities," Yellen said.

Yellen faces Republican resistance to call for Covid stimulus

Yellen encountered early Republican resistance to President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan in her confirmation hearing to become Treasury secretary Tuesday, as she sought backing for what she described as vital support for the economy.

“It would be a false economy to stint" on Covid-19 relief, Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee. She highlighted that, with government bond yields historically low, U.S. debt-interest payments as a share of the economy are lower today than before the 2008 financial crisis.

Yellen said that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide the “biggest bang for the buck," and urged lawmakers to “act big" in efforts to rescue an economy battered by the coronavirus.

Republicans are already balking at Biden’s vast stimulus plan, unveiled last week, over its size and components including longstanding Democratic goals such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and expanding family and medical leave.

“Now is not the time to enact a laundry list of liberal structural economic reforms," Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said in his opening remarks. He noted that Congress just approved a $900 billion pandemic relief bill in December. He pointed to criticism that Biden’s proposal isn’t well targeted, and said, “It is important to focus efforts on pandemic relief."

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, asked Yellen “when is it too much" with regard to running up debt to finance increased government spending.

Yellen said that “it’s essential we put the federal budget on a path that’s sustainable" over time, but that the situation will be worse if investments aren’t made now to support economic growth.

Yellen says she won’t seek weaker Dollar

Yellen said the U.S. won’t seek a weaker exchange rate to gain advantage over other nations, and said if confirmed as Treasury secretary that she will work against any moves by other countries to pursue such a strategy.

“The United States does not seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage and we should oppose attempts by other countries to do so," Yellen said Tuesday at the Senate Finance Committee’s confirmation hearing for her coming formal nomination as Treasury chief.

Yellen said she would work “to oppose any and all attempts by foreign countries to artificially manipulate currency values to gain advantage in trade."





