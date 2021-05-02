Yellen says doesn’t see Biden plan creating inflation ‘issue’

As the U.S. and other major economies rebound from the pandemic, prices for everything from copper to oil have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, a key measure of consumer prices, known as the personal consumption expenditure price index, rose 2.3% in March from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 2018.These increases have some experts worrying about inflation, including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who told Bloomberg Television on Friday that the Biden administration’s spending plans could overheat the economy.