Yellen Says Nothing Off Table in Response to China Overcapacity
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US wouldn’t take “anything off the table” in response to China’s manufacturing capacity, including the possibility of additional tariffs to stem what she has described as a flood of cheap goods into the US market.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US wouldn’t take “anything off the table" in response to China’s manufacturing capacity, including the possibility of additional tariffs to stem what she has described as a flood of cheap goods into the US market.