Yellen says sanctions may risk hegemony of US dollar1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Economic sanctions imposed on Russia and other countries by the United States put the dollar's dominance at risk as targeted nations seek out an alternative, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.
