Yellen says she won’t seek weaker dollar, wants market-set rates

“I view her remarks as a reiteration of the traditional policy -- what was done, not what was said. I think there was excessive market/media focus on the ‘strong dollar’ language," said Mark Sobel, a former U.S. Treasury official now at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. “The dollar policy was traditionally always about letting the markets decide and keeping official views out of it, except in rare circumstances."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}