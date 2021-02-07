Yellen says US shouldn’t settle for ‘long, slow’ recovery

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough coronavirus stimulus package, but otherwise risks a much slower rebound in jobs and the economy.

“We need a big package, and we need to get this done quickly," Yellen said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union."

Without adequate support, it could take until 2025 for the US labor market to recover, Yellen said.

There’s “no reason why we should suffer a long, slow recovery," she said.

Separately, on CBS’s “Face the Nation," Yellen said the job market is “in a deep hole."

While President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is not specifically aimed at job creation, “the spending it will generate will create demand for workers," she said.

Yellen acknowledged that some have warned of inflation risks from Biden’s plan, in which is moving ahead in Congress without support from Republicans.

But the worries about inflation voiced recently by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers were small compared to the “scarring" of economy particularly minorities, low-wage earners and woman, by not spending enough now on economic stimulus.

“That’s a risk that we have to consider. I’ve spent many years studying inflation," the former Federal Reserve chair said on CNN. “I can tell you we have the tools to deal with that risk" if it happens.

“As Treasury secretary I have to worry about all of the risks to the economy," Yellen said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

