Yellen sees US companies pushing to back global tax deal

At the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Venice, attended by Yellen, nations put their stamp of approval on a preliminary pact that would revamp how countries tax multinational firms. The deal was also backed by 132 nations in talks led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It faces challenges back in Washington, however, where the administration is counting on Congress to pass legislation to bring the U.S. fully in line with the agreement.