Breaking News
Yemen's Houthis attack Andromeda Star oil tanker in Red Sea
Houthis from Yemen strike the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, demonstrating solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict by attacking commercial vessels in the region.
Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, as they continue attacking commercial ships in the area in a show of support for Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message