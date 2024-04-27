Yemen's Houthis attack Andromeda Star oil tanker in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, as they continue attacking commercial ships in the area in a show of support for Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

(More details awaited)

