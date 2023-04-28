Yen to regain status as preeminent haven currency after years of dollar dominance1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:56 AM IST
The yen has faced headwinds from higher energy prices and a worsening rate differential as global central banks hiked rates to contain inflation.
The yen is set to regain its status as a preeminent haven currency after years of dollar dominance as the Bank of Japan normalizes policy and the inflation shock wanes, according to Barclays Plc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×