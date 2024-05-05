Did Japan intervene to boost Yen? US official Janet Yellen cautions…
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that the yen had experienced significant shifts in a short period
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed recent fluctuations in the yen's value, noting its sharp movements but refrained from confirming if Japan had intervened in the currency market. Speaking to reporters in Mesa, Arizona, after a speech, Yellen said, “I’m not going to comment on whether they did or didn’t intervene. I think that that’s a rumour," as per Bloomberg.