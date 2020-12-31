Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Yes, it is possible to have too much stimulus
Photo Reuters

Yes, it is possible to have too much stimulus

5 min read . 08:54 AM IST Greg IP , The Wall Street Journal

  • Boosting stimulus checks to $2,000 would add a lot to the debt with little of that benefiting the unemployed

Faced with the U.S.’s worst humanitarian and economic catastrophe in recent memory, it is tempting to assume there is no such thing as too much fiscal stimulus.

There is, and we might be about to witness an example.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mumbai: Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process simplified: 5 updates

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST

Night curfew in Delhi ahead of New Year amid new Covid-19 virus scare

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST

New bank rules to digital payments to mandatory FASTags: 10 things changing from tomorrow

3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.