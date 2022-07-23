While narratives of the then president refuting poll results has been circulated, a video shared by a Twitter account shows him slurring and stammering during his speech.
Former president of the United States has been one of the most controversial to be sitting at the helm of one of the most powerful nations in the world. Trump, a businessman was the President of the United States from 2017-2021. Apart from his several political policies, especially concentrated on immigrants, the president was always an object of mimicry and ridicule for his oration.
The way Donald Trump spoke, his speeches caught global attention. Worth remembering were when he called coffee “Covfefe" on his twitter post. A probable typing error instantly became viral and caught international attention beyond social media.
Trump's hair, his oddly tanned face, the way he moved his lips while delivering speeches were all point of discussion among the intellectual community, beyond his political policies which were also criticised heavily. This time the former [resident has resurged and it seems like 45th President of the United States had immense trouble reading.
While narratives of the relatively stubborn president refuting poll results has been circulated, a video shared by a Twitter account shows him slurring and stammering during his speech. He had to conduct many re-takes owing to him having trouble reading.
Watch the video here
In the video the former US president can be seen saying, “See I can't see it very well", “But this election is now over, Congress has certified the results", and then takes back his words by saying “I don't wanna say the election is over".
The video seems to be a presidential address that the then president was recording following the US president's summon wherein insurrectionist mob showed up and stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The mob was made of overwhelming longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals. Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals, such as a Florida man recently released from prison for attempted murder.
Donald Trump's political positions have been described as populist, protectionist, isolationist, and nationalist. He won the 2016 United States presidential election as the Republican nominee against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton but lost the popular vote, becoming the first US president with no prior military or government service.
