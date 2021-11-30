Yields fall to three-week lows on Omicron fears

CHICAGO : US Treasury yields tumbled to multi-week lows on Tuesday after the head of drugmaker Moderna raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, sparking demand for safe haven assets.

The benchmark 10-year note yield, which fell to a three-week low of 1.419%, was last down 10 basis points at 1.429% as the market returned to a rally mode that was triggered late last week with news of the Omicron variant's emergence.

Yields move inversely to prices. Moderna's CEO told the Financial Times that present vaccines would likely be less effective against the new variant and that it would be a risk to completely shift production to an Omicron-targeted dose while other variants remained in circulation.

"The head of Moderna saying that the vaccines will be less good is what's driving the move," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank in London.

Month-end factors were also in play, according to George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG in New York.

"I feel like there's a bit of scrambling going on just to fill duration needs for the index," he said. "So you have that trade most likely happening and then you have the fear trade, of course."

The market moves have the 10-year note heading toward snapping three months of selling to post a monthly gain, with yields down about 14 basis points in November as investors reel back wagers on higher rates. Shorter and longer-dated Treasuries also rallied on Tuesday.

The two-year yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, was last down 4.9 basis points at 0.4607% and the five-year yield was 9 basis points lower at 1.0954%. The 30-year bond yield, which hit its lowest level since Nov. 9, was last down 7.3 basis points at 1.8072%.

Meanwhile, the market was awaiting Tuesday's Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

In prepared remarks already released, Powell noted Omicron posed risks to growth and said inflation could persist longer than first thought.

A closely watched part of the curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 4.6 basis points flatter at 96.60 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds was last less than a basis point steeper at 71 basis points.

