Yoga guru Sharath Jois who once taught Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow passes away amid teaching tour

Yoga guru Sharath Jois, aged 53, passed away during a teaching tour in the US. Known for leading the Ashtanga Yoga Institute, he inspired many, including celebrities. His sudden death prompted global condolences and mourning within the yoga community.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Yoga guru Sharath Jois who once taught Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow passes away amid teaching tour
Yoga guru Sharath Jois who once taught Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow passes away amid teaching tour(Photo: Sharath Yoga Centre website)

Prominent yoga guru Sharath Jois passed away on Monday amidst a teaching tour in the US. The 53-year-old had led the Ashtanga Yoga Institute in Mysore founded by his grandfather and travelled the world teaching ashtanga yoga. His extensive client list included celebrities such as Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Condolence messages have poured in across social media platforms with people across the world mourning his ‘shocking demise’. Fellow practitioners as well as enthusiasts dubbed it a ‘sad day for the yoga community’ on X.

According to source-based reports, he was slated to begin a fresh batch of classes in India next month. Jois had also shared a video from his yoga class on social media mere hours before his passing. He was reportedly teaching at the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia — with several events schduled over the next few weeks. The famed yoga guru was also slated to hold workshops in Sydney and Dubai next year.

“It is a sad day for the yoga community worldwide. We mourn the loss of Sharath Jois, a revered teacher and custodian of the Ashtanga tradition. His teachings touched countless lives, inspiring practitioners globally with his dedication, wisdom, and deep connection to the roots of yoga. As we remember his legacy, we honor his contributions that have helped shape modern yoga. Our hearts are with his family, students, and all who have been impacted by his presence, May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Padma Shri awardee Nouf Almarwaai — considered a pioneer of yoga in Saudi Arabia.

“I awoke to the news that Sharath Jois passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Two weeks ago I was practicing with him in Miami. I had no idea it would be my last time with him,” added another X user while sharing an anecdote from her interactions. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldYoga guru Sharath Jois who once taught Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow passes away amid teaching tour

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.