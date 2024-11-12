Yoga guru Sharath Jois, aged 53, passed away during a teaching tour in the US. Known for leading the Ashtanga Yoga Institute, he inspired many, including celebrities. His sudden death prompted global condolences and mourning within the yoga community.

Prominent yoga guru Sharath Jois passed away on Monday amidst a teaching tour in the US. The 53-year-old had led the Ashtanga Yoga Institute in Mysore founded by his grandfather and travelled the world teaching ashtanga yoga. His extensive client list included celebrities such as Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condolence messages have poured in across social media platforms with people across the world mourning his ‘shocking demise’. Fellow practitioners as well as enthusiasts dubbed it a ‘sad day for the yoga community’ on X.

According to source-based reports, he was slated to begin a fresh batch of classes in India next month. Jois had also shared a video from his yoga class on social media mere hours before his passing. He was reportedly teaching at the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia — with several events schduled over the next few weeks. The famed yoga guru was also slated to hold workshops in Sydney and Dubai next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a sad day for the yoga community worldwide. We mourn the loss of Sharath Jois, a revered teacher and custodian of the Ashtanga tradition. His teachings touched countless lives, inspiring practitioners globally with his dedication, wisdom, and deep connection to the roots of yoga. As we remember his legacy, we honor his contributions that have helped shape modern yoga. Our hearts are with his family, students, and all who have been impacted by his presence, May his soul rest in peace," wrote Padma Shri awardee Nouf Almarwaai — considered a pioneer of yoga in Saudi Arabia.