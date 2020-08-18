Home >News >World >UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other State Ministers observe a two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

According to a tweet by the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), UP the claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions.

After the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests erupted in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the protesters.

The state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages. It provided for setting up tribunals to settle the claims.

