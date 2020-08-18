UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

According to a tweet by the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), UP the claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal.

Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions.

After the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests erupted in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the protesters.

The state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages. It provided for setting up tribunals to settle the claims.

