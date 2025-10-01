Yom Kippur 2025: How is it celebrated in Israel's Jerusalem and United States?

Yom Kippur, also called as the Day of Atonement, is the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar and is deeply respected by Jewish communities throughout the United States. This solemn observance lasts for 25 hours, starting at sunset on October 1 and concluding at nightfall on October 2. During this time, devout Jews participate in fasting, prayer and introspection.

Yom Kippur celebrations in Israel Almost all activity in Israel comes to a halt, including public transportation stops, businesses close, and even Ben Gurion Airport suspends operations. For observant and traditional Jews, the day is centered on fasting and prayer.

It begins at sunset with the Kol Nidre service, and many devote much of the 25-hour period to synagogue worship, introspection, and asking for forgiveness. The day concludes with the Neilah prayer and a powerful blast of the shofar (ram’s horn), followed by a meal to end the fast, according to ISRAEL21c.

Yom Kippur celebrations in US During this period, devout Jews refrain from eating, drinking, working, and other physical pleasures in order to concentrate on repentance and spiritual reflection.

Synagogue services play a central role, with key prayers like Kol Nidrei and Neilah marking the significance of the day. According to a 2021 Pew Research Center study, around 46% of Jewish Americans observe the fast for all or part of Yom Kippur, and synagogue attendance rises noticeably during this time, reports said.

Yom Kippur fast timings The Yom Kippur fast begins at 5:44 PM and ends at 6:59 PM in Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, it starts at 6:04 PM and finishes at 7:01 PM. Be'er Sheva observes the fast from 6:06 PM to 7:00 PM, while in Haifa, it runs from 5:55 PM to 7:00 PM.

Across Europe, the fast in Paris lasts from 7:11 PM to 8:14 PM, in London from 6:20 PM to 7:25 PM, and in Berlin from 6:25 PM to 7:31 PM.

In the Southern Hemisphere, Melbourne observes the fast from 6:06 PM to 7:05 PM, Buenos Aires from 6:39 PM to 7:39 PM and Johannesburg from 5:50 PM to 6:43 PM

In the United States, the fast in New York City takes place from 6:19 PM to 7:16 PM and in Miami from 6:49 PM to 7:40 PM. Los Angeles observes it between 6:19 PM and 7:13 PM, and in Washington DC, it spans from 6:32 PM to 7:28 PM.