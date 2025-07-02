‘You are beautiful, wish I had more reporters like you': Donald Trump's awkward interaction with reporter goes viral

US President Donald Trump is once again at the centre of a controversy after commenting on a female reporter’s appearance during a formal peace signing ceremony at the White House. The interaction, caught on camera, has since gone viral and sparked a fresh debate around appropriateness and professionalism in political settings.

The incident occurred during a peace signing ceremony between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, facilitated by the United States, the Independent reported. The event was attended by high-level dignitaries, including Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, US Vice President JD Vance, and members of the press.

Among the attendees was Hariana Verás, a White House correspondent from Angola. While addressing the gathering, President Trump paused to speak to Verás and said, “Karoline [Leavitt, White House press secretary] said I shouldn’t say this because it’s politically incorrect… but you are beautiful.”

He added, “You know, that could be the end of my political career,” before continuing, “But you are beautiful — and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you.”

Verás appeared to take the remark in stride, smiling as others in the room chuckled. However, the moment has since drawn criticism online, with many calling it inappropriate, especially in a diplomatic setting.

Internet reacts Critics on social media noted that such remarks undermine professional boundaries. “Is it just me, or is he gross?” wrote one user on X. Another user wrote, “Trump’s objectification of women, even in professional settings, exemplifies his ongoing disregard for gender equality and respect, perpetuating a toxic culture that undermines women’s roles and contributions.”

Others labelled it “embarrassing” and “tone-deaf,” while some defended the President, calling the comment harmless.

