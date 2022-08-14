'You are next': Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat

'You are next': Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Rowling on Saturday shared the screenshot of this comment and asked Twitter to take cognisance
Two days after renowned author Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York, J K Rowling, best known for the fantasy book series "Harry Potter", received a death threat.
Two days after renowned author Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York, J K Rowling, best known for the fantasy book series "Harry Potter", received a death threat.
Learning after the attack on Rushdie, Rowling took to Twitter to say, "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." And on the post, an user commented, "Don't worry you are next." He had previously described Matar as a "revolutionary Shia fighter".
Learning after the attack on Rushdie, Rowling took to Twitter to say, "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." And on the post, an user commented, "Don't worry you are next." He had previously described Matar as a "revolutionary Shia fighter".
Rowling on Saturday shared the screenshot of this comment and asked Twitter to take cognisance, tagging @TwitterSupport, "Any chance of some support?"
Rowling on Saturday shared the screenshot of this comment and asked Twitter to take cognisance, tagging @TwitterSupport, "Any chance of some support?"
She later confirmed that the police were now involved.
She later confirmed that the police were now involved.
"To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," Rowling wrote.
"To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," Rowling wrote.
The author later shared a screenshot of Twitter's feedback after she reported the comment, which said there were "no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported".
The author later shared a screenshot of Twitter's feedback after she reported the comment, which said there were "no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported".
Rowling, who has previously been criticised for her comments on transgender people
Rowling, who has previously been criticised for her comments on transgender people
Warner Bros. Discovery, the media conglomerate which owns Warner Bros, the studio behind the "Harry Potter" film franchise, in a statement to Deadline condemned the threats against Rowling.
Warner Bros. Discovery, the media conglomerate which owns Warner Bros, the studio behind the "Harry Potter" film franchise, in a statement to Deadline condemned the threats against Rowling.
"Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.
"Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.
"Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ," the corporation in the statement.
"Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ," the corporation in the statement.