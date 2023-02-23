'President Donald Trump proved who is the real leader. He is the real President," Netizens' heart meltdown as former US President visited the Ohio town of East Palestine which is reeling from the toxic fallout of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in the hope of capitalizing politically on residents’ anger about the initial response by the Joe Biden administration.

Trump met affected residents and brought thousands of water bottles and food for them during difficult times. He also visited a nearby McDonald's outlet to order food for firefighters and police officers of East Palestine.

Taking to Twitter, people have expressed their love and gratitude to former President Trump who helped the Americans affected by February 3 incident.

A user said, “Listen to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio. This is what this visit from President Trump means to them. This is what I saw when I visited to help last week. Forgotten Americans are desperate and thankful to be heard."

Listen to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio.



This is what this visit from President Trump means to them.



This is what I saw when I visited to help last week.



Forgotten Americans desperate and thankful to be heard. 🇺🇸❤️pic.twitter.com/blrEvUojzl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

He also picked up food for the fire department and police officials. “So I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here," he told the staff members of the food outlet.

Take a look at the video:

LMFAO



President Trump At McDonald’s In East Palestine, Ohio Picking Up Food For The Fire Department And Police Department



“What’s your specialty today?



“So I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here.pic.twitter.com/Mkho9vaGHA — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 22, 2023

“Trump & JD have both shown real leadership in East Palestine: President Trump thanks so much for coming and shining a light on this community...We can't forget about the people of East Palestine...We need to finish the clean-up effort, that's the most important thing," another user tweeted.

One more internet user commented, “A REAL President, President #Trump. Trump delivering goods needed in Ohio before his visit. The Resident delivered the money to #Ukraine… Trump, once again, delivers for the American people."

A REAL President, President #Trump💕



Trump delivering goods needed in Ohio before his visit. The Resident delivered money to #Ukraine… Trump, once again, delivers for the American people 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TVg0O66Bb4 — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) February 22, 2023

“This is Donald Trump at his best. Donald Trump visits the people of East Palestine, Ohio. Truckloads of food, water, and supplies were delivered. Joe Biden is nowhere to be found. This is what a REAL President looks like," another person reacted.

“We love you President Trump," a person said when the former US President visited the affected members of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In Ohio, Trump criticized the Biden administration for funding Ukraine’s effort to repel the Russian invasion and not doing enough for the region affected by the derailment.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden is eager to show he’s engaged in the situation. He made five calls during his trip to Poland on Tuesday for an update on derailment and how the Environmental Protection Agency was holding Norfolk Southern accountable, the White House said.

An Israeli army raid killed 11 Palestinians including a teenager Wednesday in Nablus in the deadliest escalation in the occupied West Bank since 2005.

More than 80 Palestinians suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian ministry said, in what the Israeli army called a "counter-terrorism" operation, spurring international concern and calls for calm.

The derailment spewed hazardous chemicals into the air and ground of the community of about 4,700 people near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, forcing an evacuation as authorities intentionally vented and burned tank cars to prevent an explosion.

(With inputs from agencies)