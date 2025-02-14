‘You can call anytime’: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says Donald Trump gave him his phone number during call

  Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that Trump gave him his number before Friday's opening of the Munich Security Conference.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on February 12, 2025, shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during a phone call with the US president while sitting at his office in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that he believes Donald Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and claimed that US President has given him his personal phone number.

Zelensky said that Trump gave him his number before Friday's opening of the Munich Security Conference.

"Yes, he gave me his telephone number," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader further added that Trump told him, “You can call anytime.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky stated that he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Trump.

"We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies," said Zelensky.

"If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians," reported AFP quoting Zelensky.

The Ukranian leader is expected to meet with US Vice President JD Vance later.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian presidency's chief of staff, said he had met US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The talks in Munich are expected to bring together Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, who is pushing for a speedy end to the war, reported AP.

"The main topic of conversation was the coordination of joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, Yermak said in a post on social media.

Russian President "Putin never plays by the rules," Yermak added.

On Thrusday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine would not accept any bilateral agreement on its fate reached by Moscow and Washington without Kyiv's involvement.

He also called for Europe to have a seat at the table in negotiations to end the war.

