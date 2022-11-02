'You cannot leave now': Shanghai's Disneyland locks down visitors to conduct mass Covid testing3 min read . 03:46 PM IST
- President Xi Jinping govt's Zero Covid Policy led to an abrupt lockdown in Shanghai's Disneyland because of this.
As China battles surging cases of Covid-19 with its ZERO Covid policy, news of extreme measures come up from all across the country. Two major lockdowns include the world's largest iPhone factory in in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and another is a temporary lockdown that was imposed on Disneyland in Shanhgai where visitors were locked inside the themed park after one tested Covid positive.
As China battles surging cases of Covid-19 with its ZERO Covid policy, news of extreme measures come up from all across the country. Two major lockdowns include the world's largest iPhone factory in in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and another is a temporary lockdown that was imposed on Disneyland in Shanhgai where visitors were locked inside the themed park after one tested Covid positive.
The Chinese government has over time imposed several harsh lockdowns in order to control the spread of the viral infection.
The Chinese government has over time imposed several harsh lockdowns in order to control the spread of the viral infection.
One incident that was reported included authorities suddenly shutting down the Shanghai Disneyland park gates when one visitor tested positive for Covid-19.
One incident that was reported included authorities suddenly shutting down the Shanghai Disneyland park gates when one visitor tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Independent, the Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town abruptly shut its gates on Monday at 11.39am local time, locking down the main theme park and areas around it, including its shopping street, to conduct mass testing.
According to Independent, the Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town abruptly shut its gates on Monday at 11.39am local time, locking down the main theme park and areas around it, including its shopping street, to conduct mass testing.
The total people affected went up to 400,000 people, according to the data provided by the city government.
The total people affected went up to 400,000 people, according to the data provided by the city government.
The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 8:30 p.m.
The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 8:30 p.m.
The sudden lockdown came after a 31-year-old woman, who had visited the park among other places in recent days, tested positive for the virus.
The sudden lockdown came after a 31-year-old woman, who had visited the park among other places in recent days, tested positive for the virus.
The sudden lockdown sparked panic among visitors, with videos showing people running towards the gates to escape the measures. According to Independent, one video on Weibo showed an employee wearing mask, asking trapped guests to “please return and take a tour in the park".
The sudden lockdown sparked panic among visitors, with videos showing people running towards the gates to escape the measures. According to Independent, one video on Weibo showed an employee wearing mask, asking trapped guests to “please return and take a tour in the park".
“The park’s gates are all closed temporarily, and you cannot leave now," the employee could be heard saying in the video. Some rides and other amusements kept operating Monday while visitors were tested, according to social media posts.
“The park’s gates are all closed temporarily, and you cannot leave now," the employee could be heard saying in the video. Some rides and other amusements kept operating Monday while visitors were tested, according to social media posts.
A photo also showed technicians in white protective suits taking throat swabs from guests till late evening in the dark while police watched as a fireworks display lit up in the sky behind them.
A photo also showed technicians in white protective suits taking throat swabs from guests till late evening in the dark while police watched as a fireworks display lit up in the sky behind them.
“All guests have exited the park" following “expedited Covid testing", Disney said Tuesday but did not confirm when it would resume operations.
“All guests have exited the park" following “expedited Covid testing", Disney said Tuesday but did not confirm when it would resume operations.
No details of a possible outbreak were released, but 1.3 million residents of the downtown Yangpu district were ordered Friday to stay at home for virus testing. The city government has asked everyone who visited the themed park to submit at least 3 negative test results over three consecutive days.
No details of a possible outbreak were released, but 1.3 million residents of the downtown Yangpu district were ordered Friday to stay at home for virus testing. The city government has asked everyone who visited the themed park to submit at least 3 negative test results over three consecutive days.
The visitors tot he themed park have been advised to undergo nucleic acid testing and avoid gathering in groups. Parkgoers fear their families might be shifted into central quarantine.
The visitors tot he themed park have been advised to undergo nucleic acid testing and avoid gathering in groups. Parkgoers fear their families might be shifted into central quarantine.
On Tuesday, 1 November, all the residents of Hhttps://www.livemint.com/news/world/production-disruption-alert-world-s-largest-iphone-factory-goes-under-lockdown-amid-covid-scare-11667367083418.html
On Tuesday, 1 November, all the residents of Hhttps://www.livemint.com/news/world/production-disruption-alert-world-s-largest-iphone-factory-goes-under-lockdown-amid-covid-scare-11667367083418.html
were asked to stay at home and undergo mandatory testing notices amid China’s strict zero-Covid policy, as the city started reporting more Covid cases
were asked to stay at home and undergo mandatory testing notices amid China’s strict zero-Covid policy, as the city started reporting more Covid cases
President Xi Jinping's government is sticking to a severe “Zero COVID" strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities this year to isolate every case while other countries are easing anti-virus controls.
President Xi Jinping's government is sticking to a severe “Zero COVID" strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities this year to isolate every case while other countries are easing anti-virus controls.
“Zero COVID" has kept infection rates relatively low but at a high cost as businesses struggle with repeated shutdowns.
“Zero COVID" has kept infection rates relatively low but at a high cost as businesses struggle with repeated shutdowns.
Outbreaks in Shanghai in March led to a shutdown that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes for two months.
Outbreaks in Shanghai in March led to a shutdown that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes for two months.
Disney said Monday parts of the resort closed due to anti-virus regulations but gave no indication visitors were kept inside. It said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park were closed while two hotels were operating normally.
Disney said Monday parts of the resort closed due to anti-virus regulations but gave no indication visitors were kept inside. It said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park were closed while two hotels were operating normally.
Another video on Sina Weibo showed technicians in white protective suits who appeared to be taking throat swabs from guests after dark while police watched and a fireworks display lit up the sky behind them.
Another video on Sina Weibo showed technicians in white protective suits who appeared to be taking throat swabs from guests after dark while police watched and a fireworks display lit up the sky behind them.
“The most beautiful nucleic acid detection point," the account user wrote.
“The most beautiful nucleic acid detection point," the account user wrote.