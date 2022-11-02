As China battles surging cases of Covid-19 with its ZERO Covid policy, news of extreme measures come up from all across the country. Two major lockdowns include the world's largest iPhone factory in in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and another is a temporary lockdown that was imposed on Disneyland in Shanhgai where visitors were locked inside the themed park after one tested Covid positive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}