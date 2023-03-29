Gun violence has now topped the chart for being the leading cause of adolescent deaths in United States. In 2022, US saw a record number of school shooting incidents. There have been more than 130 mass shootings across the US so far this year.

While different definition for the surge in gun violence in educational institutions come up, Republicans in the US have suggested the most bizarre solution.

The Nashville shooting that took place in The Covenant School on 28 March, was done by a 28 year-old female to male transgender person, Audrey Hale, who was also a previous student of the school.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale killed six people including two nine-year-old girls, a nine-year-old boy, two teachers and a school custodian, before Hale was shot down by the Metropolitan Nashville Police.

A bill enforcing a law that restricts possession of weapon with American citizen could not be passed in the Congress, allegedly on being blocked by Republicans. Meanwhile, Republican Tim Burchett told reporters that the government ‘would not fix the problem’.

The Nashville shooting that took place in Burchett's home state Tennesse, the Republican Senator commented, “We're not gonna fix it, Criminals are gonna be criminals".

On being enquired if a law would be able to stop these violent incidents, Burchett said lawmakers would only mess things up and hence the issue should not be raised in the Congress.

Burchett also offered a solution though!

"I don't think you're gonna stop the gun violence. I think you gotta change people's hearts," he said. The senator said that if a person is determined to kill, there's not much that can stop them.

Meanwhile, a federal judge quietly cleared the way to drop the minimum age for Tennesseans to carry handguns publicly without a permit to 18 — just two years after a new law set the age at 21

The move marked yet another relaxation of gun laws in ruby red Tennessee, where GOP leaders have steadily chipped away at firearms regulations and lambasted those who have warned that doing so comes at a cost.

Earlier, Nashville police chief John Drake told reporters that the shooter, Audrey Hale, had been receiving treatment for an "emotional disorder," and that Hale's parents believed their child -- who lived at home with them -- had bought and later resold a single gun.

But Hale, who was killed during the attack, was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun upon entering the small Christian academy of about 200 students, which the shooter had once attended as a pupil.

In a chilling security camera video, Hale is seen shooting through glass doors to enter the school before stalking the empty halls as emergency lights flash.

Hale, wearing a black military-style vest, camouflage pants and red baseball cap, moved through the building, opening fire on children and staff.