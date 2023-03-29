'You gotta change people's heart', Republican senator's odd solution to US gun violence2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Republican Senator Tim Burchett told reporters that government is not going to ‘fix this problem’ and that ‘criminals are going to be criminals’
Gun violence has now topped the chart for being the leading cause of adolescent deaths in United States. In 2022, US saw a record number of school shooting incidents. There have been more than 130 mass shootings across the US so far this year.
