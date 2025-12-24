‘You had Osman Hadi killed': Student leader's family warns Yunus govt, ‘you too will be compelled to flee if…’

Days after student leader and Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi was shot, his half-brother has accused the Mohammad Yunus led interim government in Bangladesh of ‘orchestrating the assassination’ and said it must eventually stand trial. Sharif Omar bin Hadi said the interim government “cannot avoid responsibility” for his murder, bdnews24 reported. He also alleged that Osman Hadi was murdered to derail the upcoming elections in the country – first after former PM Sheikh Hasina fled to India following anti-government protests.

Sharif Omar bin Hadi noted that because the murder occurred while the current administration held state power, they cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade. Omar Hadi claimed that following the killing, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections.

Addressing a protest rally, Omar Hadi said, “You had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue.”

Referring to how Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country by students-led protests, Omar Hadi said, “Ensure a speedy trial of the killers so that the election environment is not harmed. The government has failed to show us any visible progress. If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day.”

Osman Hadi killed to sabotage elections? Accusing the authorities of trying to exploit the murder to “sabotage” the election, Omar Hadi vowed they never succeed. He added that Osman Hadi had insisted that the country hold elections in February and had actively prepared for it on the ground, but his murder was intended to hinder the process.

The Hadi family's accusations follows the assertion by former Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina who squarely blamed the interim government for the spiral of violence. Also Read | Sharif Osman Hadi's death brings wave of violence in Bangladesh, prime suspect's parents jailed - What we know so far

In an interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government.

“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus' Bangladesh,” she said.