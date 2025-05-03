‘You have my heart’: Anthony Albanese thanks fiancée Jodie Haydon in touching Australia election victory speech

Anthony Albanese claimed victory on Saturday (May 3), becoming the first Australian prime minister in 21 years to win a second consecutive term. His center-left Labor Party is projected to expand its narrow majority in the 151-seat House of Representatives.

Albanese used his moment of triumph to share a deeply personal message, thanking his son, Nathan, and delivering a heartfelt tribute to his fiancée, Jodie Haydon.

“To my son, Nathan, who has grown into a fine young man who I am just so proud of. Thank you,” he said.

Nathan, born to Albanese and ex-wife Carmel Tebbutt, holds a business degree from the University of Technology, Sydney.

Addressing Jodie Haydon, Albanese said: “Probably wasn’t expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago. I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you and I look forward to living our lives together.”

A wedding while in office Albanese, 61, is set to become the first Australian prime minister to get married while in office. The couple has been engaged since February 2024 and had once considered eloping on Valentine’s Day to escape intense public interest in their wedding plans.

“We just wanted to keep something for ourselves, amid everything else,” Albanese hinted in a recent interview.

While the exact wedding date remains under wraps, the result of the federal election will help finalise long-standing logistical details — including the venue.

In a speech delivered to supporters in Sydney, Albanese highlighted a defining message of independence from foreign influence, in what appeared to be a subtle criticism of US President Donald Trump’s political style.

“Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way, looking after each other while building for the future,” Albanese said.

“We do not need to beg or borrow or copy from anywhere else. We do not seek our inspiration overseas. We find it right here in our values and in our people.”