Prince Harry claimed that his wife Meghan Markle deserves an apology from the Royal Family. Just days before the release of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’, he told Daily Telegraph in an interview that "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean... That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves. If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?"

In his book, he has described in detail several allegations against the royal family and the challenges he faced as a "spare" member of the family.

Prince Harry also pointed out that all this could have been avoided if the Royal Family would have taken their grievances into consideration early on. He also alleged that the British media unnecessarily trolled his wife Meghan Markle to show more favours to Kate Middleton. And for these reasons solely, he is trying to stand by his wife.

Meanwhile, neither Buckingham Palace nor any of the royal insiders have made any comments about the book. Even Prince William and Kate Middleton, who appeared in a royal event recently, dodged all the questions around the book.

The book, Spare, published on January 10, details many aspects of his life including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, his mother's death, and the treatment of him and his wife. Harry also reveals difficulties in his relationship with the rest of his family, particularly with Prince William and King Charles.

Harry told Telegraph that an 800-page first draft of the book had been cut to just over 400 pages, and that he had shared some incidents with his ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer, with no intention of seeing them published. "It could have been two books, put it that way," he told the newspaper.

The book reportedly debuted with the largest first-day sales for any non-fiction book to be published. Till now, it has sold more than 1.4 million copies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.