Prince Harry claimed that his wife Meghan Markle deserves an apology from the Royal Family. Just days before the release of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’, he told Daily Telegraph in an interview that "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean... That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves. If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?"

