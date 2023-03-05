You may need ETIAS for your next trip to Europe; here's what it is3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:10 PM IST
- The European Union has postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) until 2024.
The European Union has postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) until 2024. ETIAS has been postponed many times as it was earlier set to be launched in 2022 then was moved later to 1 May 2023 and later to November 2023.
