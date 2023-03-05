The European Union has postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) until 2024. ETIAS has been postponed many times as it was earlier set to be launched in 2022 then was moved later to 1 May 2023 and later to November 2023.

So what is ETIAS? Travellers who are allowed to visit the Schengen Area without any visa will now have to apply for ETIAS travel authorisation. Currently, the non-visa country travellers are allowed to go into countries in the Schengen Zone for business or travel purposes for up to 90 days. During these 90 days, these visitors cannot work or study but can engage in business and tourism activities. However, after the new scheme is applied, these will have to pay a nominal fees to enter the European Union.

Here's all you need to know about the European Travel Information and Authorisation System:

European Commission has rolled out US style electronic travel authorisation system ESTA for visitors from countries that are currently not part of the EU.

It is a completely electronic based system that allows and keeps track of visitors from countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone.

The system will check the security credentials and charge a fee to travellers visiting EU member countries for business, tourism, medical or transit purposes.

The legal procedures to pass the ETIAS started in 2016, and the system is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

The main reason for the approval of the ETIAS authorization is security. It aims to improving border security and reducing illegal migration. With an increase in travellers worldwide, the EU wants to ensure safe travel in its countries. “We need to know who is crossing our borders. This way we will know who is travelling to Europe before they even get here," the then-EU Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker had said presenting the proposal.

Who will need ETIAS?

The ETIAS will be applicable for citizens of countries who can enter the EU zone visa-free. Currently there are 63 countries who fall under this category.

How much will ETIAS cost?

The ETIAS will cost only €7 for each application. The cost is only valid for adults over 18 years old and those under will not have to pay any fees. However, every traveller and even infants need ETIAS.

Once the payment is done, the ETIAS authorization will start processing. The applicants will receive a decision from the system within 96 hours or less. However, the application will be manually processed if any issue from the ETIAS. The manual processing may take about 96 hours (4 days), or a maximum of 2 weeks.

ETIAS application requirements and when to apply

A valid passport, citizenship in an ETIAS-eligible country. Apply for the ETIAS as early as possible to avoid any hassle.

How long is the ETIAS valid?

The ETIAS is valid for 3 years or until the end of the validity of the travel document registered during the application, whichever comes first.

List of countries need to apply for ETIAS:

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanautu, Vatican City and Venezuela.